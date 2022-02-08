San Diego

Industry Ready for Key MHA Event in March

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) is preparing for its annual conference and trade show, taking place March 6-8, in Orlando, Florida.

The three-day event brings cruise line decision makers together with food and beverage, hotel and other vendors with an easy-to-manage format. Of note, it’s the 37th annual gathering for the group.

Attending vendors include those already doing business in the cruise industry and those looking to target cruise operators.

With many food and beverage and procurement executives from a global set of cruise operators gathering in one place, it has become the go-to event for vendors.

Among the highlights this year, in addition to the trade show, will be a state of the industry panel taking place on Monday morning, March 7.

Attendees can look forward to an update on the industry’s restart, supply chain challenges, purchasing trends and more.

