Cunard Reports ‘Strongest Bookings in Decade’

Cunard has announced that its summer 2023 itineraries have seen a “record-breaking” first two days of trading, with demand especially strong for Grills Suites.

The summer 2023 program unveiled over 150 new, international voyages.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response to summer 2023 itineraries going on sale, which has even surpassed Cunard's record-breaking days in 2021 when Queen Elizabeth’s summer at sea sailings went on sale,” said Cunard Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Angus Struthers.

"Cunard’s two strongest booking periods in more than a decade have happened in the past 12 months and is testament to the global appeal of a holiday with Cunard – signifying guests’ desire to step back onboard and travel in style and luxury,” Struthers added.

According to a press release, Cunard’s summer 2023 schedule includes 150 voyages calling at 120 unique ports in 35 countries, with 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays with voyages between two nights and 37 nights in duration.