February Update: The Last Five Cruise Ship Transactions

The secondhand cruise ship market isn’t slowing down in 2022, with a number of vessel transactions kicking off the year.

Among the highlights: two Carnival Cruise Line ships will exit the Carnival fleet, while the AIDAmira and Silver Explorer have found new homes.

Here are some of the main moves that took place recently.

(Note: For a complete overview of the market, including transaction date, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.)

Carnival Sensation

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year built: 1993

Fate: Leaving Carnival Cruise Line fleet

Date: February 2022

The Carnival Sensation is leaving the Carnival Cruise Line fleet after nearly 30 years sailing for the brand.

In a recent announcement, Carnival revealed that the Fantasy-class vessel will exit the fleet this year along with the Carnival Ecstasy.

Future plans for the ship are yet to be announced.

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year built: 1991

Fate: Leaving Carnival Cruise Line fleet

Date: February 2022

Carnival’s oldest ship, the 1991-built Carnival Ecstasy is also set to leave the company in 2022.

After sailing a final program from Mobile, the Fantasy-class vessel will bid farewell to the fleet in mid-October.

Carnival hasn’t revealed any additional plans for the ship’s future.

AIDAmira

Capacity: 1,428

Tonnage: 48,200

Year built: 1999

Fate: Sold to Ambassador Cruise Line

Date: January 2022

The AIDAmira is leaving the AIDA Cruises fleet in 2022. After only sailing a few cruises since joining the fleet of the German brand in late 2019, the former Costa neoRiviera has been sold to Ambassador Cruise Line.

The new British operator plans to add the ship to its fleet in 2023 and will rename the ship the Ambition.

Set to offer no-fly cruises from regional departure ports in the UK, the 1999-built vessel will undergo an extensive refit before entering service for its new owners. The upgrade includes the installation of the latest emission reduction technologies for IMO Tier III compliance.

Silver Explorer

Capacity: 132

Tonnage: 6,130

Year built: 1989

Fate: Entering service for a new cruise line

Date: January 2022

The Silver Explorer is set to a new start as it joins the fleet of Exploris, a new expedition operator.

The French startup plans to operate the 132-guest vessel on expedition voyages around the world, beginning in December 2023.

Built in 1989, the Silver Explorer was Silversea’s first ice-class ship, which started sailing for the luxury cruise line in 2008 as the Prince Albert II.

Oriental Dragon

Capacity: 882

Tonnage: 18,455

Year built: 1971

Fate: Scrapped

Date: January 2022

After a five-decade career, the former Sun Viking has been beached for scrapping in Gadani, Pakistan.

Initially operated by Royal Caribbean International, the 1971-built vessel was part of the company’s original fleet, along with the Nordic Prince and the Song of Norway.

Most recently named Oriental Dragon, the ship spent its last years as a gambling ship in Asia.