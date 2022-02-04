San Diego

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2024 Galapagos Program

Celebrity Flora

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2024 sailings to the Galapagos Islands.

Starting in January 2024, guests will be able to choose from six seven-night itineraries carefully curated to ensure wanderlust travelers experience everything this extraordinary archipelago has to offer aboard one of the brand's three ships aboard the Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xploratio and Celebrity Xpedition. 

“The Galapagos islands are indescribably beautiful, and an instant reminder of what a wonderful world we have. Our new sailings take our guests to this special destination and offer experiences that will change their lives forever," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

Guests on the 100-guest Celebrity Florawill cruise through the archipelago's inner and outer loops.

The 48-passenger Celebrity Xpedition and the 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration will take guests to visit the Northern and Southern loops of the Galapagos Islands.

Celebrity guests can extend their itineraries with 10 to 16-night vacation packages that take them to Ecuador's capital Quito or to the Andes of Peru, where Lima, the ancient Inca regions of Cuzco, the Sacred Valley, and Machu Picchu will be visited. 

The all-inclusive holiday packages include flight transfers, five-star lodgings, and tours at each stop as well.

