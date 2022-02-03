Celestyal Cruises and Versonix Launch Seaware Reservations Platform

Celestyal Cruises is introducing its new Seaware Reservations Platform.

The company collaborated with Versonix a major software firm, in launching the new platform.

According to a press release, the new Seaware Platform provides advanced CRM functionality as well as access to a greater variety of pre- and post-packages with both mandatory and optional components, rule-based pricing, payment and cancellations schedules, shore excursions and onboard experiences, as well as the ability to create customized segments, individualized itineraries and large, family bookings.

“The release of our Seaware Reservations Platform is just one more example of our deep and ongoing commitment to our travel advisor partners. We have been working closely with Versonix for a year now in preparation for this release and have been engaging in ongoing conversations with many of our travel advisor partners to have a seamless transition to our new reservations platform,” said Leslie Peden, the chief commercial officer of Celestyal Cruises.

“We are expecting a significant adoption of this new system by our travel advisor partners placing them firmly in control of their bookings 24/7, making it even more easy to do business with Celestyal,” added Peden.

“We are extremely pleased to be adding Celestyal Cruises to our growing portfolio of leading global travel brands that have benefited from Versonix’s unique Seaware reservation and revenue capabilities,” said Yuri Polissky, chief operating officer at Versonix.

Many travel advisors globally will already be familiar with this industry-leading platform, providing immediate access to reservations with the added benefits of also being able to provide clients with direct access to their bookings.

Travel advisors who are presently enrolled with Celestyal already received their personal log-in information and a link to Seaware's instructional videos and user manual.