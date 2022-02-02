Julia Block Named to Scenic Sales Post

Julia Block has been named a regional sales direction at Scenic Group, covering the Southeast of the United States.

She has over 30 years of experience in the cruise and travel industry, having visited 167 countries so far.

“Julia has done it all in the cruising world. Whether working with travel partners when she was at Ensemble, joining Holland America ships as an onboard lecturer and excursion manager, or working on guest needs with Norwegian Cruise Lines, she has always shown a devotion to helping her peers and contacts succeed. We look forward to her making her mark at Scenic and expanding our market in the Southeast USA,” said Ann Chamberlin, vice preside of sales at Scenic USA.

Block previously worked with the Ensemble Travel Group, spending eight years there as business development manager.

“I am excited to be part of an organization that is expanding its reach in the US market and developing new and off the beaten track itineraries that take guests to places they have only dreamed about. Introducing the Scenic brands to our partner travel advisors and helping them to reinspire the confidence in their clients to travel to faraway places safely on beautifully appointed vessels is something that is right up my alley - especially in to the Southeast region.” she said.

The Scenic Group includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises, Evergreen Tours, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours.

Emerald Cruises has nine Star-Ships cruising the Mekong, European rivers, and the Russian Volga River.

The Emerald Azzurra will be launched to sail the Adriatic, Mediterranean, Red, and Black seas in February 2022. The Emerald Sakara will follow it in 2023.