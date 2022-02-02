Colm Ryan Becomes Saga Ocean Cruises’ New Captain

Captain Colm Ryan has joined Saga Cruises, working alongside Kim Tanner, Darin Bowland and Jason Ikiadis as the latest Master to operate the cruise liner’s ocean ships, the Spirit of Adventure and the Spirit of Discovery.

According to a press release, Captain Ryan is a veteran with three decades of experience at sea. He grew up in Cork, Ireland, an area known for its maritime traditions.

Ryan started as a cadet in the Merchant Navy, before moving to the cruise industry several years later, joining Holland America Line rising to the rank of Captain and later serving as Fleet Master.

“My career at sea is now in its 30th year, and over that time I have seen most of the world including amazing, out-of-the-way places rarely witnessed by outsiders. I hope that my experience in sailing the planet will benefit Saga as we bring a most unique cruising experience to our guests,” Ryan said.

Captain Ryan now lives in Nova Scotia in Canada with his wife and daughter. At home, he is active as a community volunteer, collects rare and antique books and helps to run the family’s four-acre hobby farm.