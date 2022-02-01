Holland America Is Giving $100 as a Military Appreciation Offer

Westerdam

Holland America’s Military Appreciation Offer will be extended to give thanks and honor healthcare workers and first responders with $100 to spend onboard, the cruise line said in a statement.

Not only the heroes from the U.S. will be included, but also those from Canada.

The free credit is for Have It All bookings on cruises through May 2022 booked by March 15.

“As a company committed to service, we wanted to recognize those who continue to give incredibly selfless service with an extra ‘thank you’ for answering the call. Our hope is that while they are relaxing on vacation with us, they can enjoy their time onboard just a little more." said Gus Antorcha, the president of Holland America.

The cruises for which the bonus can be earned include sailings in the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada/New England, the Panama Canal, Europe, Hawaii, and the Pacific Coast.

Guests can use the gift credit onboard for spa treatments, shore excursions, specialty dining, and much more.

