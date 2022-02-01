UnCruise Builds Up Strong 2022 Alaska Program

UnCruise said it is offering more departures and ships in Alaska than any other cruise line this year following its comeback in 2021 where it carried 4,400 guests.

This year the season starts early, on April 8, with sailings into October. Cruises range from seven to 14 nights with 14 different itineraries and seven ships.

We love making history! April, May, and early June are the driest months of the year in Juneau, and due to our maritime climate are not unduly cold. This combined with meeting Alaska towns and people before the summer rush makes the early season a treat for those who love to explore and step out of the norm," said Captain Dan Blanchard, Owner, and CEO,.

The 2022 season will also see the much-anticipated return of the 84-guest Safari Endeavour to Alaska. After reconditioning, the vessel returns to the Juneau to Sitka seven-night Northern Passages and Glacier Bay National Park route. The ship is under the command of Captain Adam Beeman.