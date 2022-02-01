230 Cruise Ships to Sail in February

With 64 brands set to operate their cruise vessels this month, the cruise industry is on track toward full resumption.

This is according to the February edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, detailing each ship sailing this month.

[Download the Cruise Ships in Service Report here]

The five biggest February players are Royal Caribbean International with 19 ships accounting for 69,696 berths, Carnival Cruise Line with 19 ships accounting for 60,316 berths, MSC Cruises with 13 vessels accounting for 50,316 berths, Norwegian Cruise Line with 10 ships and 36,060 berths and AIDA Cruises with 10 ships and 29,874 berths.

Together, the five cruise lines account for almost half of the total number of ships in service in February – 105 out of 230.

These five brands are followed by Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises and Holland America Line. They will each be operating between four and 11 ships.

The average capacity per ship has grown from 1,793 in January to 1,829.