Carnival Celebrates 6 Months of Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that today marks the six-month anniversary of its ship Mardi Gras, which welcomed her first guests from Port Canaveral on July 31, 2021.

According to a press release, to date, the Mardi Gras – the first of Carnival’s new Excel class – has welcomed more than 110,000 guests.

To celebrate the six-month mark, as well as looking ahead to the arrival of her two sister ships – the Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee – Carnival released a video.

According to the press release, the Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology. The Mardi Gras is also the first ship to feature a roller coaster at sea, BOLT. So far, guests have enjoyed more than 30,000 BOLT rides, Carnival said.

The Mardi Gras also includes dining options that include several new venues onboard, like Emeril's Bistro 1396, Shaq's Big Chicken, Chibang! and Street Eats.

Nearly one million guests have taken a cruise vacation with Carnival since the restart on more than 400 sailings, according to the cruise line. This fall, Carnival will also mark Carnival Celebration’s arrival at PortMiami.

Carnival's next Excel-class ship will include all the features found onboard the Mardi Gras, like BOLT, as well as some exclusive features.

A third Excel-class ship, the Carnival Jubilee, will begin operations from its homeport in Galveston in the fall of 2023 and will also feature unique aspects. The ship opened for sale last week.