San Diego

Carnival Extends Stock Sale and Share Purchase Program

Carnival Corp. Logo

On June 28, 2021, Carnival Corporation announced that it had filed a prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock through its agent, BofA Securities, having an aggregate offering price of up to $500 million, from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program.

As described in the Previous Announcement, Carnival said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase an equivalent number of Carnival shares and use the remaining net proceeds, if any, from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The previous announcement stated that the Share Purchase Program was expected to end no later than January 31, 2022.

Today, Carnival Corporation announced an extension of the Share Purchase Program until April 30, 2022, under the same terms.

