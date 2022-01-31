Atlas Ocean Adjusts Inclusions to Lower Pricing

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that the line will now offer its voyages independent of included air travel and shore excursions, beginning with bookings made from February 15, 2022, for departures from April 24, 2022 and beyond.

“Our customer does not want to be told when and where they fly and what tours they want to take,” said Alberto Aliberti, president, noting feedback over the company’s first five months of operations.

The changes will allow the luxury company to adjust cruise fares, decreasing ticket pricing around 15 percent, on average.

“In some cases, it could be much more,” Aliberti told Cruise Industry News.

Instead, the new brand will launch an improved shore excursion program for its European summer with the World Navigator with lower minimum occupancy tours with a larger focus on private tours.

“The difference is the low minimum participation, we won’t be cancelling tours which happens on small ships," added Aliberti.

“We’re also taking the resources of the free tours (that the line previously offered) and doing a special event each cruise,” he said. “Whether that be a foodie experience, cultural experience or something active.”

Existing booked passengers will be contacted by Atlas and given a choice to continue with their included shore excursions, or receive a credit to use on other tour options.

In terms of air, Atlas will offer air bookings with service classes and the flexibility to use frequent flyer miles if a guest chooses to book air through the company.