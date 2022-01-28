Tarragona

Royal Caribbean Schedules Business Update and Q4 2021 Call

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Friday, February 4, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, according to a press release. 

The call will be available on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 3968368.

Listeners are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure participation.

