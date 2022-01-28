Nearly 200 Cruises in 2022: Saga Announces ‘Busy Year’

Saga said that it is expecting a busy year as it plans to operate nearly 200 cruises across its ocean and river cruise business in 2022.

According to a press release, Saga’s two ocean ships – the Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure – are set to undertake 46 cruises between them and the cruise line’s two new river ships, the Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube, will be clocking up 91 itineraries in total. There are also 55 chartered river cruises available, Saga noted.

“Our guests are experienced travelers, and we know they’re looking for opportunities to explore new destinations and try new things,” the CEO of Saga Cruises, Nigel Blanks, said. “We’ve built a cruising schedule for 2022 that caters to their interests, including some really unique options, from little-known Croatian islands, to access to cultural events that only take place once every ten years.”

Blanks also highlighted some interesting excursions that are offered during Saga’s cruises.

“Even the firm favorites such as Norway, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean have unique excursions from dog-sledding and ice hotels, to whale and bird watching, to sea-bed trekking and cooking dinner from the heat of a volcano. After all, experience is everything,” Blanks noted.

According to Saga, Spitzbergen's Arctic Landscape is one of its more unusual ocean cruises. This cruise departs Southampton on July 22, 2022, on the Spirit of Adventure, and travels across the Arctic Circle along the landscapes of Norway’s Svalbard archipelago.

Sights include the Lofoten Islands, where guests can learn about Norway’s Viking heritage, before cruising the southern tip of Norway to Kristiansand. With up to 15 percent currently off, prices start from 5,269 British pounds per person for 18 nights.

The Spirit of Adventure will also depart Southampton on a 22-night cruise to Croatia and the cities of the Central Mediterranean on Aug. 6, 2022, visiting “classic” destinations such as Venice and Malta, and introducing guests to “more unusual ports of call” such as Zadar on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and Ravenna in Italy.

Guests can currently save up to 20 percent on this cruise with prices starting from 7,008 British pounds per person.

Another “unusual ocean cruise” in Saga’s opinion is the Spirit of Discovery’s 17-night Baltic cruise into the Gulf of Bothnia, stopping in ports such as Kemi in Finland, Visby in Sweden and Skagen in Denmark. Guests will see the natural landscape of the Jutland Peninsula, the island-scattered Stockholm Archipelago and Finland’s hinterland.

Excursions include cities such as Gothenburg, Stockholm, Gdansk, Tallinn and Riga with their architecture ranges and UNESCO heritage. The Spirit of Discovery departs Dover on July 31, 2022. Prices currently start from 4,949 British pounds, including up to 25 percent off.

All Saga’s ocean cruises are all-inclusive with a complimentary door-to-door chauffeur service. Saga can also arrange car parking near the port, domestic flights or standard class rail/coach travel. Saga cruises come with all dining and house drinks, including a selection of wines with lunch and dinner, WiFi, onboard gratuities, fitness facilities, 24-hour room service, sightseeing tours in selected ports, entertainment (from lectures to recitals), porterage of luggage, shuttle buses to nearest town centres and travel insurance with up to 5 million British pounds coronavirus cover included.