AIDA Cruises Names Bernhard Götze New Vice President IT

AIDA Cruises has announced that as of Feb. 15, 2022, Bernhard Götze will assume the position of Vice President for the cruise line’s IT department.

According to a press release, Götze’s new appointment will have a double reporting line to both, the Chief Financial Officer of AIDA Cruises Wolfgang Jani and Chief Infirmation Officer of Carnival Corporation, Greg Sullivan.

“With Bernhard Götze, we welcome an IT leader with many years of international experience at AIDA Cruises. We are looking forward to the extensive expertise he will contribute to the company,” said Jani.

Bernhard Götze studied IT Management at the International Business School in Zurich, Switzerland. According to AIDA, he has more than 20 years of international informatics career in the fields of IT strategy, development, and digitalization.

Inter alia, Bernhard Götze acted as CIO International at the French Veolia group and most recently held the position of Global CIO with responsibility for the Apleona Group in Frankfurt, Germany.