Scenic Issues Offer to Assist Crystal Cruises Guests and Travel Advisors

Scenic has created an offer to support travel agents and guests of Crystal Cruises’ voyages that have been affected by the cruise line’s suspension of operations.

According to a press release, Crystal guests who are dealing with impacted travel plans can get up to $750 per person off a Scenic river cruise or up to $1,000 per person off an ocean cruise.

Scenic is also offering a reduced deposit of $250 per person on river cruises. Additionally, Scenic said that it will pay travel advisors a 2 percent bonus commission on bookings coming from existing Crystal guests. This offer is valid through March 31, 2022.

“We understand that those of you who have booked clients on these cancelled cruises are experiencing distress of your own by not being able to deliver on the promises of someone’s dream vacation for reasons of which you have no control. All of us at Scenic would like to propose a solution that we feel can mitigate the impact this news has had on you and your clients,” stated Ann Chamberlin, vice president of sales for Scenic Group USA.

Chamberlin said in an email to travel advisors that, although Crystal Cruises are Scenic’s competitors, Scenic has “always been impressed with their outstanding brand and professionalism.”

“Our hearts go out to all the employees and crew members of Crystal Cruises as they have been a long-standing member of the cruise industry family,” she wrote.

According to Scenic, the response to this offer from the travel advisors has been “very positive.”