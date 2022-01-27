Lindblad Expeditions to Require COVID-19 Booster From Guests

Lindblad Expeditions has announced that effective March 1, 2022, all guests 12 years of age and over who completed their primary vaccination series more than 5 months ago, are required to present proof of booster prior to embarkation.

Lindblad Expeditions accepts any FDA-recommended vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen). Boosters can be received any time prior to embarkation.

For non-U.S. guests, the line will also accept AstraZeneca.

Guests with another WHO-recommended vaccine should check with their Expedition Specialist when making their reservation.

Lindblad said that its dedicated COVID-19 Global Policy Team meets daily to “keep their fingers on the pulse of what’s happening globally.” As the latest research and public health recommendations evolve, so do Lindblad’s policies, the cruise line said.

Lindblad continues to update its protocols in accordance with local, state, federal, and international regulations and guidelines in the places their ships explore.