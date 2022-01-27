Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Seabourn Names Wendy Whitener Director of North America Sales

Wendy Whitener

Seabourn has named seasoned cruise executive Wendy Whitener as director of North America Sales.

In the role, Whitener will be responsible for Seabourn’s overall sales efforts for North America with a focus on Elite Key Accounts. She is a 22-year veteran in the cruise industry.

“Wendy will be a tremendous addition to our team in a market that is so vital for the Seabourn brand,” said Steve Smotrys, vice president of Global Sales for Seabourn.

“Many of our travel advisor partners across North America know her well and understand what a professional she is. We encourage them to join us in welcoming Wendy to the Seabourn family. Wendy is a pivotal addition to our overall leadership team as we continue to grow the dedicated Seabourn North America sales team,” Smotrys added.

Prior to joining Seabourn, Whitener served as senior director of Strategic Partnerships for Carnival Cruise Line since 2013, where she managed a portfolio of the largest strategic accounts. She joined Carnival in 1999 and worked her way up through various roles onboard and in sales.

