Fincantieri Teams Up with ENEA for Research and Innovation

Fincantieri has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with ENEA aimed at identifying areas of common interest and developing a research and innovation program portfolio.

The partnership will include different areas, among which the company pointed out: energy efficiency, renewable energy generation systems for the production, transportation and distribution of hydrogen, fuel cells, the circular economy, management and control strategies for Smart Ports and Smart Cities, materials technologies and remediation actions for sustainability in marine and terrestrial environments.

In order to step up the cooperation, specific working groups will be created along with possible personnel exchanges, with ENEA researchers being hosted by Fincantieri while its personnel may work in ENEA’s Researcher Centers.

According to Fincantieri, under this agreement ENEA aims to promote a wider spread of scientific knowledge and research in its competence sectors, while Fincantieri wishes to maintain its role as a global technology leader, by acquiring further knowledge and innovation competence in the industrial fields of its business sectors.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented in a prepared statement: “In recent years, we have allocated an average of 160 million euros for several projects related to process and product innovation with a special focus on decarbonization and digitalization. Sixty percent of our R&I spending fuels the development of clean technologies which will play a role in creating increasingly eco-sustainable products and services, oriented towards resource efficiencies and biodiversity protection. Hence, this agreement is part of a long-standing strategy, which we are sure will allow us not only to consolidate the success achieved to date, but also to support the future competitiveness of the Group, called to face increasingly complex and demanding global scenarios.”

Gilberto Dialuce, ENEA President, said that the partnership will tackle issues such as sustainability, higher training and education, research and innovation transfer, which, he said, are more and more strategic for growth and competitiveness. ENEA claims expertise in many fields, from hydrogen technologies to renewable sources, from CO 2 capture to robotics and big data, from the circular economy to advanced materials, but also alternative fuels and remediation actions in areas covering shipbuilding sites, in light of mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

ENEA describes itself as the (Italian) national agency for new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development, a public body aimed at research, technological innovation and the provision of advanced services to enterprises, public administration and citizens in the sectors of energy, the environment and sustainable economic development