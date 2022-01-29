Costa Fleet Update: Latest Restart Plans and Dates

After first welcoming guests back in October 2020, Costa Cruises is back in service in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

With more vessels returning in February, the brand is also set to resume service in Brazil and the Middle East.

Two Ships Currently Sailing in Europe and the Caribbean

After kicking off the year with five ships in service around the world, Costa was forced to temporally suspend some of its operations in January.

As a result, only two vessels are sailing with guests for the brand at the moment:

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Santo Domingo and La Romana (Dominican Republic)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Costa Luminosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: In service since December 18, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean - Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Three Ships Resuming Service in February; Rest of the Fleet Set to Return by May

With the temporary service suspension in Brazil and the Middle East set to end in early February, three additional Costa vessels are welcoming guests back soon.

The remainder of the 12-ship fleet is set to welcome guests back by May.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates and details:

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: February 5, 2022

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Abu Dhabi (with overnight) and Sir Bani Yas

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700

Date: February 7, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Salvador and Ilhéus

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: February 7, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Ilhabela, Itajaí, Santos, llha Grande and Búzios

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: March 5, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 1, 2022

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Region: Mediterranean and Atlantic

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada and Málaga

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 10, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 26, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Sasebo (Japan)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Sakaiminato, Kanazawa and Busan



Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Istanbul, Izmir, Bodrum, Mykonos and Piraeus

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720

Date: May 16, 2022

Region: Western and Northern Europe

Homeport: Savona (Italy) to Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Cádiz, Leixões, Vigo, Le Havre and Zeebrugge