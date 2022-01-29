Costa Fleet Update: Latest Restart Plans and Dates

After first welcoming guests back in October 2020, Costa Cruises is back in service in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.
With more vessels returning in February, the brand is also set to resume service in Brazil and the Middle East.
Two Ships Currently Sailing in Europe and the Caribbean
After kicking off the year with five ships in service around the world, Costa was forced to temporally suspend some of its operations in January.
As a result, only two vessels are sailing with guests for the brand at the moment:
Costa Deliziosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Santo Domingo and La Romana (Dominican Republic)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Costa Luminosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260
Date: In service since December 18, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean - Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia
Three Ships Resuming Service in February; Rest of the Fleet Set to Return by May
With the temporary service suspension in Brazil and the Middle East set to end in early February, three additional Costa vessels are welcoming guests back soon.
The remainder of the 12-ship fleet is set to welcome guests back by May.
Here are the currently planned service resumption dates and details:
Costa Firenze
Capacity at 100%: 4,232
Date: February 5, 2022
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Abu Dhabi (with overnight) and Sir Bani Yas
Costa Diadema
Capacity at 100%: 3,700
Date: February 7, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Salvador and Ilhéus
Costa Fascinosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: February 7, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Length: 8 nights
First itinerary: Ilhabela, Itajaí, Santos, llha Grande and Búzios
Costa Toscana
Capacity at 100%: 5,224
Date: March 5, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia
Costa Pacifica
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: April 1, 2022
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Region: Mediterranean and Atlantic
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada and Málaga
Costa Favolosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: April 10, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona
Costa Serena
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: April 26, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Sasebo (Japan)
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Sakaiminato, Kanazawa and Busan
Costa Venezia
Capacity at 100%: 4,232
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Istanbul, Izmir, Bodrum, Mykonos and Piraeus
Costa Smeralda
Capacity at 100%: 5,224
Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia
Costa Fortuna
Capacity at 100%: 2,720
Date: May 16, 2022
Region: Western and Northern Europe
Homeport: Savona (Italy) to Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Cádiz, Leixões, Vigo, Le Havre and Zeebrugge