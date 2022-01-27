Valencia Moves Closer to Shore Power

The Port of Valencia is moving closer to being able to provide shore power with work on a new electrical substation set to begin in the coming weeks. The shore power initiative is in line with the Spanish governments commitment to achieve 100 percent electrification of the country’s ports by 2030.

The intent is to provide shore power at the port’s new container and passenger terminals.

The electric substation is expected to be completed over the next 24 months, including two 30 MVA transformers, and with another eight months scheduled to install the connections to the terminals.

Thus, cruise ships will be able to connect to the general electric grid once they are docked, using clean energy and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions in port.

The total project cost is estimated at 7.8 million euros.

According to the port, the substation is supported by the European Commission through the Connecting Europe Facility Committee which is said to be funding the project known as EALINGWorks Valenciaport.

Other local initiatives include the use of hydrogen in port operations, solar and wind power to generate electricity.