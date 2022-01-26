Liverpool Ready for ‘Most Ambitious Season’ With More Than 100 Cruise Calls

Liverpool is set to welcome more than 100 cruises to its shores in 2022 as part of its “most ambitious season yet.” This was reported by Cruise Liverpool.

According to Cruise Liverpool, the city’s terminal hosted around 100 cruises from 12 different operators since the UK government greenlighted cruising in May 2021 and until December 2021. There is “optimism” that this year’s season will be “bigger and better than ever,” Cruise Liverpool said.

“While we move into the 2022 season with some justifiable caution, there’s optimism that we will be able to give passengers and operators passing through our terminal the experience they deserve. With all the talk of the problems the industry has faced, it’s important to remember the impact that the lack of cruising has had on our loyal passengers, who work hard all year round to earn their place onboard,” said Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Cllr Harry Doyle.

“Plans for 2022 are shaping up nicely, and we will continue to take all the necessary precautions to make cruising through Liverpool a safe experience for everyone involved,” Cllr Doyle added.

According to a press release, more operators are turning to the city to make bookings. This includes Inaugural visits from 10 ships including the Valiant Lady, Celebrity Apex and Norwegian Dawn.

The season will get into full swing in March, with a visit from Virgin Voyages, and will also include visits from the Queen Victoria (June) and the Disney Magic (September).

Fred Olsen will also return, having chosen Liverpool as its homeport for its flagship Borealis ship for a second season. This is a “fitting tribute” to the terminal as it marks its 15th year in operation, Cruise Liverpool said.

While uncertainty remains around COVID-19, Cruise Liverpool said that it will maintain its “satellite” terminal at the Arena and Convention Centre for the foreseeable future, giving passengers and operators a safe and speedy way of joining or leaving a cruise.

“We are looking forward to marking the 15th birthday of Liverpool’s Cruise Terminal later this year, and what better way to do it than ensuring record ships and passengers visiting our shores and enjoying the famous Liverpool welcome,” said Head of Cruise Operations at Cruise Liverpool, John Mawer.

Cruise Liverpool’s 2022 season is expected to provide a £15 million boost to the local economy – which is "welcome news" for local businesses and supply-chains – after a difficult 24 months.

Meanwhile, Cruise Liverpool said that its team continues to work closely with cruise industry experts on plans to tackle the negative impact of cruise emissions on the local environment.

“We also want 2022 to be the year when we make progress in reducing the environmental impact of the ships on the city, there’s a long way to go but talks are already underway and I’m excited to be a part of the conversation on behalf of Liverpool,” Mawer said.