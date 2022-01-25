Carnival Cruise Line's Jubilee Opens for Sale

Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Jubilee is now accepting reservations for its inaugural 2023-2024 program out of the Port of Galveston.

According to a press release, the ship’s first available bookings coincide with National Plan for Vacation Day, a day encouraging consumers to plan their time off from work.

The Carnival Jubilee, the cruise line’s third Excel-class ship featuring all the facilities aboard its sister Mardi Gras, will offer seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries from its homeport of Galveston, Texas beginning Nov. 18, 2023, with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

“Since it’s National Plan for Vacation Day, it’s the perfect time to open Carnival Jubilee for sale and give our guests another incredible choice for their cruise vacation with the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful ports in the Western Caribbean,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Before settling into its new home, the Carnival Jubilee will depart on Oct. 30, 2023, from London (Southampton) on an 18-day transatlantic voyage. The ship will visit the Port of Vigo in Spain, Las Palmas and Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Funchal in Portugal and Grand Turk, before arriving in Texas.

The Carnival Jubilee joins sisters Mardi Gras, sailing from Port Canaveral since mid-2021, and Carnival Celebration, which will be based in Miami beginning later this year. The ships run on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform.

The Carnival Jubilee will share features from her sister ships, including the BOLT roller coaster, expanded dining options, more than 20 different stateroom categories and multiple levels of spacious and luxurious suites, as well as a three-deck atrium on the starboard side of the ship that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

The ship will also have six zones like her sisters, two of which will be brand-new concepts to be revealed at a later date. Details on these just-for-Jubilee firsts and other news will be shared over the coming months, Carnival said.