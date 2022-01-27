P&O to Bring Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep Onboard Iona

P&O Cruises has announced a new partnership with Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

According to a press release, the partnership will bring a “range of character-based activities for all generations to newest ship Iona.”

Children in The Reef clubs will be able to participate in themed dance classes and craft workshops where they can make Gromit ears or Shaun the Sheep masks.

Whole families will be able to view special screenings of the Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep films in the cinema or have photos taken with the “eccentric inventor Wallace” and “his loyal friend Gromit” at special character appearances.

“It’s not easy finding a holiday that caters to everyone’s needs and when you’re traveling with children, your happiness is linked to theirs,” P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said.

“This new partnership with Aardman will further enhance our wide range of choice and flexibility for families allowing everyone to have the time of their lives whilst relaxing, recharging, making memories and spending quality time together,” Ludlow added.

According to the press release, all activities are included in the cost of the holiday and guests can find further details onboard.