Cordelia Cruises Ready to Restart Safe Cruising on Jan. 29

Cordelia Cruises has announced that it is “excited” to commence sailing and welcome guests onboard from Jan. 29.

“Cordelia Cruises, from its very inception, has been mindful of the security and health of its crew as well as guests onboard. Given that safety is paramount and a non-negotiable factor, Cordelia Cruises has implemented practices for its crew members and guests,” the cruise line wrote in a press release.

According to Cordelia Cruises, the implemented practices include:

• All guests need to be fully vaccinated along with mandatory RT PCR test

• Crew members are fully vaccinated

• Daily health checks for the crew members

• Hourly sanitization of facilities

• Air filtration and social distancing

• Number of guests limited as per the official mandate by the government.

• A special services team is in charge of the safety and health of senior citizens and children

• Pre-requisite of tests and vaccination before boarding for all guests is being worked out along the comprehensive pre travel checks

• “Well-spaced” waiting areas, sanitization stations

• Contactless and online facilities for check in, boarding and more

• QR code-enabled digital menus

• A “fully functional” medical center onboard the cruise equipped with all the required medical essentials

• The cruise line is equipped to handle medical emergencies, if required

Cordelia Cruises said that it is working “very closely” with the Indian government, shipping authorities, port authority and the entire travel industry. According to the press release, they have created “an environment that is safe and sensitive through the prevalent pandemic.”

“The cruise management is ensuring high standards of safety. All COVID protocols and measures are in place for guests onboard,” the cruise line stated. “We can proudly say that Cordelia Cruises currently is the safest and most responsible holiday option for those who wish to give their family a perfect yet safe holiday.”