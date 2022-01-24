Tarragona

Keel Laid for SunStone’s Ocean Albatros

Ocean Albatros Keel Laying

SunStone Ships has marked the successful keel laying of the Ocean Albatros, the sixth vessel in their series of Infinity-class newbuilds being built in China.

SunStone’s Chairman, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased that even with the very difficult situation with the COVID Pandemic, our Infinity newbuilding series is moving forward at a satisfactory pace. Having three Infinity vessels in operation, taking delivery of the next two Infinity vessels in spring of 2022, and now the keel laying of the sixth vessel, is a very satisfactory accomplishment.”

The Keel Laying Ceremony of the ship (CMHI 196-6) took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. The vessel will be on year-round charter to the Danish travel company Albatros Expeditions, who is also the charterer of SunStone’s Ocean Victory and Ocean Atlantic.

The expected delivery date is March 2023.

 

