Keel Laid for SunStone’s Ocean Albatros

SunStone Ships has marked the successful keel laying of the Ocean Albatros, the sixth vessel in their series of Infinity-class newbuilds being built in China.

SunStone’s Chairman, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased that even with the very difficult situation with the COVID Pandemic, our Infinity newbuilding series is moving forward at a satisfactory pace. Having three Infinity vessels in operation, taking delivery of the next two Infinity vessels in spring of 2022, and now the keel laying of the sixth vessel, is a very satisfactory accomplishment.”

The Keel Laying Ceremony of the ship (CMHI 196-6) took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. The vessel will be on year-round charter to the Danish travel company Albatros Expeditions, who is also the charterer of SunStone’s Ocean Victory and Ocean Atlantic.

The expected delivery date is March 2023.