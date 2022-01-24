Crystal Symphony Guests Disembark Ship

Crystal Symphony's 700 guests disembarked the vessel on Sunday morning in Bimini, according to the cruise company.

"Guests were provided overnight accommodations last evening (Saturday) with the ship’s exemplary service and amenities offered and they were well cared for onboard," the company said.

"Crystal has arranged ground transportation to local airports, as well as PortMiami, and guests are currently en route home."

Guests on Sunday boarded a ferry to Port Everglades, which was said to be a rocky ride with rough weather.

"This end to the cruise was not the conclusion to our guests’ vacation we originally planned for. Crystal’s guests are among the most passionate and loyal in the cruise industry and we thank them for their patience and understanding during this challenging time," the company's statement said, noting it cannot comment on pending legal matters.