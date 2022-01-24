Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Agent Concession Scheme

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the launch of its agent concession scheme for the 2022-2023 maiden sailings onboard the Ambience.

According to a press release, the new concession scheme gives agents the opportunity to “step aboard the Ambience to experience her facilities, sample the delicious cuisine and enjoy the stylish entertainment at a discounted price.”

Ambassador said that fares start from 40 British pounds per person per night and agents will also be eligible for a 15-percent discount on any drinks package and a 25-percent discount on port parking at Tilbury, London.

“We believe that by allowing our valued trade partners, the chance to sail on board our flagship Ambience they will become as passionate as we are about the Ambassador brand and Ambience,” said Head of Trade Sales at Ambassador Cruise Line, Lisa Jacobs.

“We have been delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response to the launch of Ambassador, the first new British cruise line in a decade. But throughout it all, at our heart is one clear objective: to always prioritise our guests and trade partners,” Jacobs added.

The offer is valid on cruises of up to 15 nights, a maximum of one booking per staff member in one year. Bookings are already open.