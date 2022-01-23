Carvalho Working to Bring Cruise Ships Back to Tobago

Carvalho’s Agencies is hoping that soon, cruise ships will be allowed at least on the island of Tobago with CEO Charles Carvalho working hard on a solution.

The agency is the port agent for cruise ships coming to Trinidad and Tobago.

Carvalho said he met last week with the Secretary of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation to discuss the best way forward to have ships call in Tobago, noting that Trinidad and Tobago have opened to accommodate air arrivals for land-based trips.

"We saw the meeting as a positive step taken by the Division of Tourism, Tobago," Carvalho said. "At the meeting a 10 point plan of action was taken and would be presented in a policy document to the Administration in Tobago as the way forward in order to see the return of cruise ships to the island of Tobago.

"I was pleased to hear from the Secretary of Tourism, that the Administration in Tobago understand the impact the continued ban on the cruise ships Industry is having on the island and the affect it is having with all the services providers who normally cater to the cruise ships calls," he continued.

Hope is that the action plan gets the green light, which pave the way for ships to return to Tobago.