A Look at the Genting Fleet for Crystal, Dream and Star Cruises

Genting Hong Kong currently has three ships in its Crystal Cruises ocean-going fleet, three ships (and two on order) in the Dream Cruises fleet, and four ships in the Star Cruises fleet.
Among the highlights are the 200-guest brand-new Crystal Endeavor, built to a six-star standard to operate in Polar Regions. The Genting Dream and World Dream are also recent, launching in 2016 and 2017 from Meyer Wert.
There are also two ships under construction as the Global Dream is 75 percent complete at MV Werften, and some construction work has said to have begun on a sister for the Global Dream.
Genting Hong Kong Ocean-Going Fleet:
Crystal
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Tonnage
|Year Built
|Passengers
|Yard
|Crystal
|Crystal Symphony
|50,000
|1995
|848
|Kværner Masa-Yards
|Crystal
|Crystal Serenity
|68,870
|2003
|980
|Chantiers
|Crystal
|Crystal Endeavor
|19,800
|2021
|200
|MV Werften
Dream Cruises
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Tonnage
|Year Built
|Passengers
|Yard
|Dream Cruises
|Explorer Dream
|76,800
|1999
|2,000
|Meyer Werft
|Dream Cruises
|Genting Dream
|150,000
|2016
|3,400
|Meyer Werft
|Dream Cruises
|World Dream
|150,000
|2017
|3,400
|Meyer Werft
|Dream Cruises
|Global Dream
|208,000
|2022
|5,000
|MV Werften
|Dream Cruises
|Unnamed
|208,000
|2023
|5,000
|MV Werften
Star Cruises
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Tonnage
|Year Built
|Passengers
|Yard
|Star Cruises
|The Taipan
|3,370
|1989
|64
|Flender Werft
|Star Cruises
|Star Pisces
|40,053
|1991
|1,384
|Masa-Yards
|Star Cruises
|SuperStar Gemini
|50,764
|1992
|1,472
|Chantiers
|Star Cruises
|SuperStar Aquarius
|51,039
|1993
|1,529
|Chantiers
Data from the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News.