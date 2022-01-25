A Look at the Genting Fleet for Crystal, Dream and Star Cruises

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Genting Hong Kong currently has three ships in its Crystal Cruises ocean-going fleet, three ships (and two on order) in the Dream Cruises fleet, and four ships in the Star Cruises fleet.

Among the highlights are the 200-guest brand-new Crystal Endeavor, built to a six-star standard to operate in Polar Regions. The Genting Dream and World Dream are also recent, launching in 2016 and 2017 from Meyer Wert.

There are also two ships under construction as the Global Dream is 75 percent complete at MV Werften, and some construction work has said to have begun on a sister for the Global Dream.

Genting Hong Kong Ocean-Going Fleet:

Crystal

Cruise Line Ship Tonnage Year Built Passengers Yard
Crystal Crystal Symphony 50,000 1995 848 Kværner Masa-Yards
Crystal Crystal Serenity 68,870 2003 980 Chantiers
Crystal Crystal Endeavor 19,800 2021 200 MV Werften

Dream Cruises

Cruise Line Ship Tonnage Year Built Passengers Yard
Dream Cruises Explorer Dream 76,800 1999 2,000 Meyer Werft
Dream Cruises Genting Dream 150,000 2016 3,400 Meyer Werft
Dream Cruises World Dream 150,000 2017 3,400 Meyer Werft
Dream Cruises Global Dream 208,000 2022 5,000 MV Werften
Dream Cruises Unnamed 208,000 2023 5,000 MV Werften

Star Cruises

Cruise Line Ship Tonnage Year Built Passengers Yard
Star Cruises The Taipan 3,370 1989 64 Flender Werft
Star Cruises Star Pisces 40,053 1991 1,384 Masa-Yards 
Star Cruises SuperStar Gemini 50,764 1992 1,472 Chantiers
Star Cruises SuperStar Aquarius 51,039 1993 1,529 Chantiers

 

Data from the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News.

