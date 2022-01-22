Celebrity Fleet Update: Latest Service Resumption Dates and Details

After having put nine ships back in revenue service, Celebrity Cruises has most of its fleet operating commercially.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the current status of the ships that are sailing for the premium brand, as well as the latest resumption dates and details for the vessels that are still on operational pause.
Most of the Fleet Sailing Again
Celebrity Cruises first welcomed passengers back in June 2021 after a 15-month operational pause.
The premium cruise line pursued a bold restart plan in the following six months, which allowed it to have most of its fleet back in service today.
Nine ships are sailing from three different homeports:
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 9 nights Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 9 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: In service since November 6, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service July 31, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: In service since January 2022
Region: Galapagos Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more
Entire Fleet to Return by May 2022
While two ships are returning to service over the next weeks following a completion of their scheduled drydocks, the rest of the Celebrity fleet will welcome guests back by May.
Here are the details:
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: January 31, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 3 to 10 nights
First itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: February 14, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 5 nights First itinerary: Nassau and Labadee
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: April 23, 2022
Region: Hawaii
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Honolulu (United States)
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Hilo (with overnight), Kailua Kona and Lahaina (with overnight)
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: May 6, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: Summer 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: TBD
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: TBD