Celebrity Fleet Update: Latest Service Resumption Dates and Details

After having put nine ships back in revenue service, Celebrity Cruises has most of its fleet operating commercially.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the current status of the ships that are sailing for the premium brand, as well as the latest resumption dates and details for the vessels that are still on operational pause.

Most of the Fleet Sailing Again

Celebrity Cruises first welcomed passengers back in June 2021 after a 15-month operational pause.

The premium cruise line pursued a bold restart plan in the following six months, which allowed it to have most of its fleet back in service today.

Nine ships are sailing from three different homeports:

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 9 nights Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 9 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994

Date: In service since November 6, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service July 31, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16

Date: In service since January 2022

Region: Galapagos Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more

Entire Fleet to Return by May 2022

While two ships are returning to service over the next weeks following a completion of their scheduled drydocks, the rest of the Celebrity fleet will welcome guests back by May.

Here are the details:

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: January 31, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 3 to 10 nights

First itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: February 14, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 nights First itinerary: Nassau and Labadee

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: April 23, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Honolulu (United States)

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Hilo (with overnight), Kailua Kona and Lahaina (with overnight)

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: May 6, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036

Date: Summer 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: TBD

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: TBD