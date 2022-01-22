Carnival Horizon Resumes Service After Emergency Drydock

The Carnival Horizon is resuming cruise service in Miami after the completion of an emergency drydock in Italy. The vessel is welcoming guests back today for its first Caribbean voyage since December.

The eight-night voyage will feature calls in four ports in the Southern Caribbean, including a 14-hour stop in Aruba.

Sailing year-round from Miami, Carnival Horizon’s program also includes six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, in addition to varied eight-night itineraries to the Southern Caribbean.

The service resumption comes nearly two months after the 4,000-guest vessel was taken out of service to fix a propulsion problem in drydock. The downtime was also used to adorn the Horizon with the brand’s new red, white and blue livery.

To pick up the Horizon’s guests and itineraries from Miami, Carnival brought the Carnival Liberty and Carnival Sunshine back to service.

The 133,500-ton Horizon is part of the three-ship Vista-class. it originally entered service in 2018. According to Carnival, the vessels series was designed to connect guests to the ocean with “sweeping views” and plenty activities, outdoors and indoors.

Among the ships’ unique features is the SkyRide – a suspended open-air cycling experience. The Vista class also introduced new specialty food and beverage options, such as the New England-inspired Seafood Shack – a casual indoor/outdoor dining venue.

With most of its fleet now back in service, Carnival plans to have all of its U.S.-based ships sailing again soon.

The Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Sensation and the Carnival Paradise are set to complete the domestic lineup when they resume service in March.