Lindblad Expeditions: ‘2022 Alaska Season Off to a Great Start’

Lindblad Expeditions has announced that it is heading towards a “successful and spirited season in 2022.”

“Bookings have exceeded expectations, and with the 62-guest National Geographic Sea Bird almost sold out, (we) have added her sister ship, the National Geographic Sea Lion – and a slate of additional departure dates, to meet demand,” the cruise line wrote in a press release.

This means that Lindblad will now have all four of its U.S.-flagged vessels in Alaska: the 62-guest sister ships National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion and the 100-guest sister ships National Geographic Quest and National Geographic Venture. Together, they offer six separate itineraries ranging from six to 15 days.

The season begins in May and runs through September.

Guests will have a chance to explore deep into remote Alaska with its wildlife, silent forests; kayak in coves and search for bears and eagles. Others will experience Alaska’s glaciers, fjords and humpback whales.

According to the press release, the Itineraries and starting rates (per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin) include:

The six-day Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau to Ketchikan and Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka to Juneau voyages explore Alaska on an active expedition in the compact time frame of one work week. Guests will hike through forests, kayak long routes deep into fjords and have opportunities for active adventure. Rates begin at $4,660.

The eight-day Exploring Alaska’s Coastal Wilderness features fjords, glaciers and islands teeming with wildlife. A visit to Glacier Bay National Park is also on the itinerary with insights from a park ranger and a Tlingit cultural interpreter. Rates begin at $7,340.

The 14-day Treasures of the Inside Passage: Alaska & British Columbia explores the rainforests and wildlife-rich channels of British Columbia as well as the fjords and glaciers of Southeast Alaska. Rates begin at $10,640.

The 15-day A Remarkable Journey to Alaska, British Columbia & Haida Gwaii features Pacific Northwest regions between Sitka, Alaska, and Seattle, Washington. By special invitation, guests can discover a “nearly lost First Nations culture in the remote, moss-draped archipelago of Haida Gwaii,” according to Lindblad. Rates begin at $11,580.

The eight-day Voyage to Great Bear Rainforest: Native Culture & Wildlife in the Land of the Spirit Bear sails into the narrow, winding fjords of northern British Columbia into the Great Bear Rainforest, domain of the Spirit Bear. Rates begin at $5,400.

Lindblad Expeditions is also offering guests to book three full-paying guests and bring a fourth person free on select departures. Guests can also receive free roundtrip airfare from Seattle to Alaska on select departures on Exploring Alaska’s Coastal Wilderness and Wild Alaska Escapes or free one-way airfare on select departures on Treasure of the Inside Passage: Alaska & British Columbia and A Remarkable Journey to Alaska, British Columbia & Haida Gwaii.

Complimentary air is based on economy group flights and must be ticketed by Lindblad Expeditions, the cruise line said,