Tarragona

Carnival Cruise Line to Expand COVID-19 Embarkation Testing, More Protocols

Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line said today that it will be the largest cruise line to use the VeriFLY solution for its operations from U.S. homeports, with a pilot program that will start this Saturday for guests boarding Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral,, according to a press release.

This is in addition to finalizing plans to expand in-terminal testing capabilities for vaccinated guests prior to embarkation, specifically for short itineraries of three- and four-day voyages, the company announced. 

Carnival also said it will continue to operate under its current protocols, sailing vaccinated voyages, requiring pre-embarkation testing and following onboard indoor mask requirements until further notice.

VeriFLY by Daon is now widely used in the airline industry, and it will allow Carnival guests to upload their proof of vaccination and testing information so that it can be verified in advance of the sailing.

Once the pilot at Port Canaveral is complete, Carnival said it intends to move quickly to implement the solution across its fleet.

Carnival is also working to expand testing capabilities at the terminal for vaccinated guests, specifically for short itineraries. Once implemented, vaccinated guests will be able to meet the pre-cruise testing requirement as part of the embarkation process.

Pre-registration will be required, and there will be capacity limits based on the resources of testing providers. Testing sites to support short itinerary cruises will be phased in and announced by the end of January.

Carnival also said it intends to follow its Have Fun. Be Safe. operating protocols until further notice.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
RexNavi

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Saudi

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Davit

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News China Market Report