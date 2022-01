Carnival Cruise Line to Expand COVID-19 Embarkation Testing, More Protocols

Carnival Cruise Line said today that it will be the largest cruise line to use the VeriFLY solution for its operations from U.S. homeports, with a pilot program that will start this Saturday for guests boarding Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral,, according to a press release.

This is in addition to finalizing plans to expand in-terminal testing capabilities for vaccinated guests prior to embarkation, specifically for short itineraries of three- and four-day voyages, the company announced.

Carnival also said it will continue to operate under its current protocols, sailing vaccinated voyages, requiring pre-embarkation testing and following onboard indoor mask requirements until further notice.

VeriFLY by Daon is now widely used in the airline industry, and it will allow Carnival guests to upload their proof of vaccination and testing information so that it can be verified in advance of the sailing.

Once the pilot at Port Canaveral is complete, Carnival said it intends to move quickly to implement the solution across its fleet.

Carnival is also working to expand testing capabilities at the terminal for vaccinated guests, specifically for short itineraries. Once implemented, vaccinated guests will be able to meet the pre-cruise testing requirement as part of the embarkation process.

Pre-registration will be required, and there will be capacity limits based on the resources of testing providers. Testing sites to support short itinerary cruises will be phased in and announced by the end of January.

Carnival also said it intends to follow its Have Fun. Be Safe. operating protocols until further notice.