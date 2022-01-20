Fred. Olsen is Offering to Sort Out Guests' COVID Paperwork, Tests

Fred. Olsen has launched a new Travel Ready Service, which can sort out guests’ paperwork and tests before their cruises.

According to a press release, as part of Travel Ready Service, Fred. Olsen will take care of all the paperwork they are permitted to, including Passenger Locator Forms and NHS vaccination letters and they’ll order any tests that will be required.

Guests can add the service to their booking once they are three weeks ahead of their departure. Fred. Olsen will then act on the most up-to-date travel requirements for each destination. Prices start from 49 British pounds per person, the cruise line said.

“We know that there continues to be change when it comes to travel just now, and we don’t want that to be a barrier to exploring the world again,” Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Director of Product and Customer Service, Clare Ward, said.

“We want our guests to look forward to their cruise from the moment they make their booking, whether they are looking to seek out the Northern Lights, explore a European city on a short break or venture further afield … With our Travel Ready Service they can feel reassured that, should any requirements change in the days leading up to, during or after their cruise, we will have it covered,” Ward said.

According to Ward, guests can let Fred. Olsen know in the three weeks before they sail if they wish to add the service to their booking.

“We can (then) make sure the guidance is as up-to-date as possible. Knowing they can add this package before they sail allows them to book with confidence and look forward to their holiday with peace of mind,” Ward noted.

Fred. Olsen said that its guests can also take advantage of “risk-free deposits” on all new bookings for sailings in 2022. This allows moving their deposit to any other cruise within 12 months of their original sailing, with no transfer fees, as long as they let Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines know before the final balance has been paid.