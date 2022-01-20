Seabourn Launches Campaign Targeting Empowered Decision Makers

Seabourn has launched a new multi-platform campaign, which focuses on empowered and affluent travel decision makers.

According to a press release, the campaign – entitled “This Is Your Moment” – was created with Los Angeles agency Grace Creative. It reaches audiences via television, print and digital media.

The campaign rolls out ahead of the line’s 2022 inaugural expedition voyages and is designed to “engage discerning travelers who are passionate about exploring destinations of inspiring beauty, activity and culture at the most opportune ‘moment’ in their lives.”

Seabourn said that the campaign will also target broader groups to reach a wider audience, including LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

“Our mission at Seabourn is to enable our guests to live the largest possible life,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“Our research points to the fact that each household has a decision maker who drives the travel planning process. With Grace Creative, we identified the empowered and affluent female decision maker as one of our core customer targets and created this new campaign centered on the theme ‘This is Your Moment',” he added.

Seabourn said that key to the campaign are “Seabourn Moments,” meaning “the personal, often-unexpected experiences and services that distinguish a Seabourn voyage from all other forms of luxury travel.” The campaign video also includes scenes of Seabourn guests on remote beachfronts, exploring villages, paddling kayaks toward icebergs in Antarctica and surrounded by the Norwegian fjords.

According to market research conducted by Grace Creative, women over 50 make 87 percent of travel decisions, hold $19 trillion in assets, and account for 80 percent of travel advisors who are vital to the Seabourn business.

“Women who are 50 and older are in a transition period when they can own, reinvent, and follow their passions for their next act. And they have the resources to do it,” said Jennifer Nottoli, managing director of Grace Creative. “Our goal with Seabourn’s ‘This Is Your Moment’ campaign is to speak to women authentically and resonate with their passions, either for themselves or with their partners, as they enter midlife and beyond.”

According to the press release, “This Is Your Moment” also represents a “significant moment" for Seabourn. The line said that it is entering a “new chapter in its history” with its first purpose-built expedition vessels, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, arriving in 2022 and 2023, respectively.