Carnival Pride Godmother Tamara Jernigan Returns to the Ship

Carnival Pride Godmother Tamara Jernigan, an American astrophysicist and former NASA astronaut, returned to high seas to ring in the new year on Carnival Miracle, according tot he company

Carnival said that it was no surprise she was welcomed with open arms and special moments throughout her voyage.

While onboard, Jernigan met with the ship’s female officers who presented her with a beautiful gift that included a current photo Carnival Pride, as well as a photo of her in front of the vessel 20 years ago with Chairman of Carnival Corporation Micky Arison and other Carnival leaders.

She also made an appearance at the ship’s military appreciation gathering which is held on every Carnival cruise to recognize and honor the courage, commitment and service of members of the Armed Forces and their families.

She also attended a question and answer session with the cruise director, where guests interacted with her and asked questions.

Jernigan completed five Space Shuttle program missions, logging more than 1,512 hours in space. She christened Carnival Pride, one of the four ships in the line’s Spirit class, in January 2002 in Baltimore, Maryland.