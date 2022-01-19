Rostock Warnemunde Reports Cruise Traffic Status

The Port of Rostock Warnemünde has reported 47 port calls by cruise vessels for 2021 with just under 100,000 passengers. In 2019, the last year before Covid, more than 600,000 cruise travellers boarded or disembarked during 196 port calls.

“All parties involved are very well prepared for the resumption of cruise shipping this year,” said Jens A. Scharner, managing director of the port, in a prepared statement. “We are proud to have provided safe cruise shipping last year together with the shipping companies, public authorities and service businesses. Against the background of differing travel regulations and changes at short notice we thank all our partners for their trust and cooperation during a difficult time.”

With the shore electricity installation for cruise liners commissioned in May 2021 the port said it has pointed the way for a positive and sustainable future in maritime tourism. Two cruise ships can now receive shore power from sustainable sources simultaneously at berths P7 and P8 in Warnemünde. During the pandemic the first vessel to receive shore power was the AIDAsol. After what the port called synchronization tests, the AIDAprima was then successfully connected to the new shore electricity installation in Warnemünde for the first time at the end of June.

The port remained 100 percent operational throughout in 2021 and also reported record cargo traffic.

Among projects for this year, the port said it will focus on energy transformation and intends to establish the first hydrogen project together with partners. According to a prepared statement, port officials said they are confident that passenger travel on ferry and cruise vessels will once again reach a higher level as the country emerges from the pandemic.