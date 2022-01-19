Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise Through September

Holland America Line has extended its Flexible Cancellation Plan to Sept. 30, 2022, according to a statement.

As part of its "Worry-Free Promise," Holland America Line also will continue to implement best practices for COVID-19 health safety including operating vaccinated cruises and requiring a medically-supervised negative COVID-19 test prior to cruising, the company said, in a press release.

Under the Flexible Cancellation Plan, which was originally offered for cruises departing through the end of April, guests who make a new booking by March 31, 2022, for itineraries that depart on or before Sept. 30, can cancel for any reason and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred. Cancellations must be made up to 30 days before departure. Additionally, final payments for cruises through May 31, 2022, are due at 60 days instead of 75 or 90.

"We want our guests to feel confident when they book a cruise," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We've seen so much excitement from guests who have cruised with us since our return. We want everyone who is looking forward to that next adventure to feel comfortable making those plans, and our 'Worry-Free Promise' offers that comfort."

For additional reassurance, Holland America Line's Cancellation Protection Program can be purchased for new cruises or Alaska Cruisetour bookings or existing bookings as long as it is purchased before the date cancellation fees begin to accrue. Offered as a Standard or Platinum plan, guests can cancel for any reason up to 24 hours before cruise departure with Standard and right up to departure under Platinum and receive refunds between 80% to 90% of eligible amounts paid. The cost varies by cruise fare and is nonrefundable