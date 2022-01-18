Seabourn Extends Book with Confidence Policy Through March

Seabourn has extended its Book With Confidence policy through March 31, 2022.

According to the luxury brand, the policy provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit.

For bookings made by March 31, 2022 on sailings departing by September 30, 2022, guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure or within 30 days of embarkation if they test positive for or have been directly exposed to COVID-19. They will receive a 100% future cruise credit equal to the amount of the non-refundable portion of cancellation fees based on payment already received, the company said.

The Future Cruise Credit issued using “Worry Free Promise” may then be used on a new cruise booking that is booked by and sails within 12 months of the date of issue.

“One of the biggest ways we can help travel advisors and their clients right now is by recognizing they need flexibility to change their plans or make final payments closer to their voyage,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “The extension of our Book With Confidence policy is intended to reassure our guests that they can still commit to a future trip with Seabourn while having some extra peace of mind.”

The brand has also revised final payment dates for cruises through May 31, 2022, which will now require final payment within 60 days of departure. Cancellation fees will also start 60 days prior to sailing for voyages through May 31, 2022.