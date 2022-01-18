Nicko Cruises Announces Rebranding

Nicko Cruises is starting off 2022 with new corporate identity, according to a press release. The Stuttgart-based cruise line’s rebranding includes fresh design and a new logo and slogan.

To celebrate the year of Nicko Cruises’ 30th anniversary, the cruise line said that it has refined the brand image to highlight its “brand core” of slow cruising in the areas of river, ocean, and expedition cruises, with a new slogan: “time to discover.” The creative agency Gruppe Drei has supported and accompanied the brand relaunch.

"(The new slogan) is a further development of our previous philosophy. We continue to focus on small ships and great experiences – nothing will change in that respect," said Nicko Cruises' Chief Commercial Officer Guido Laukamp.

With “time to discover,” Nicko Cruises said that it combines the “rational characteristics of slow cruising – namely smaller ships, long layovers, and overnight stays, as well as unusual and unique routes – and the emotional experiences during the journey: versatile, relaxing, pure, authentic, gentle, responsible, enriching, inspiring and precious.”

From now on, Nicko Cruises said that it will present its guests with “appealing color elements and inspiring imagery during the vacation planning stage already.”

“Time to discover” plays on the fact that Nicko Cruises gives its guests both time to discover destinations and the impulse that it is time to discover new places, the cruise line wrote in the press release.

"After the restrictions of the last two years, we all feel the urge to finally travel the world again. We evolved from a river cruise provider into a well-known cruise provider. ‘Time to discover’ stands for intensive travel experiences and discoveries in all three product fields: River, Ocean and Expedition. We look back on 30 years of Nicko Cruises brand – so our guests can rely on our competence and expertise," Laukamp explained the new service promise to Nicko guests.

The brand relaunch is being implemented at all levels of communication and finds use in online presentation, on social media and in the brochures.

The colors blue and red in the new logo have been given “more freshness and modernity” with a slight variation, the cruise line said. “Nicko” and “Cruises” will be on the same level and, along with the elimination of the I-dots, ensure “a clear line and more stability,” the cruise line explained.