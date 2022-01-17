Carnival Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal Gets Miami Fans Funderstruck

Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal helped fans at the Miami Heat game Saturday night get Funderstruck by giving away a cruise in celebration of his and Carnival’s upcoming 50th birthdays in March, according to a press release.

O’Neal surprised the crowd by taking to the court and asked fans if they were ready to get Funderstruck.

He then released parachutes carrying T-shirts and QR codes.

One fan also found a gift card with their T-shirt that can be applied for a Carnival cruise of their choice.

When scanned, the QR codes also gave fans the chance to opt-in for updates on all of Carnival’s Funderstruck moments to come this year.

“This will be the most Funderstruck year ever, and who better to spread that message than our very own Chief Fun Officer Shaquille,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Miami is where Carnival first started, so we can’t wait to welcome our newest ship Carnival Celebration to our hometown to help us ring in our big 5-0.”

Built upon Carnival’s brand platform Choose Fun, the line recently introduced an entirely new word and marketing campaign – Funderstruck – to describe the feeling uniquely experienced when choosing fun on Carnival, according to a press release.