Costa Becomes Official Cruise Line of Ryder Cup; New Cruise and Golf Program

Costa Cruises has been named Official Cruise Line of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will be held for the first time in Italy at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

In announcing this exclusive partnership, Costa Cruises is also unveiling a new offer designed specifically for golf enthusiasts and their families, according to a press release.

The new "Cruise & Golf" package will allow them to combine a unique golfing experience with a Costa cruise onboard the Costa Smeralda.

By booking "Cruise & Golf" package golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to play at some of the most beautiful clubs in Italy, France and Spain during the cruise itineraries' port calls., the company said.

"Our holidays are aimed at providing unique and enriching experiences, and the combination with golf fits perfectly with this philosophy. To achieve our goal of becoming the reference company in the world of golf, we have come up with a special initiative, never seen before. Our partnership with the Ryder Cup 2023, one of the most popular sporting events in the world, will allow us to reach all golf enthusiasts, while with our new 'Cruise & Golf' formula we will offer them and their families a holiday that combines the best of golf with the best of cruising," said Roberto Alberti, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Costa Cruises.

“Cruise & Golf will also help to promote the golf clubs of the countries visited and, more generally, represents an opportunity to foster local tourism, considering that 6 out of 10 passengers declare they want to return to the places visited during the cruise,":

Guy Kinnings, Ryder Cup Director and Deputy CEO of the European Tour group, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Costa Cruises to the Ryder Cup partnership family, in what is a truly unique partnership. The Ryder Cup is a full entertainment spectacle, so it felt like a natural fit to work with Costa Cruises to build out a fully rounded experience for their customers as the Ryder Cup heads to Italy for the first time."

The new "Cruise & Golf" offer will be available starting in May 2022 on the Costa Smeralda's one-week Western Mediterranean cruises, visiting Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, Civitavecchia/Rome. Bookings will be open from February 1, 2022. To take advantage of the new offer, guests need to book a cruise on Costa Smeralda and then add one of the two golf packages to their booking, which include three or four green fees.