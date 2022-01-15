Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Dream Cancels More Hong Kong Sailings

Genting Dream

Citing regulations from the  Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dream Cruises announced it has unfortunately had to cancel Genting Dream’s Super Seacation departures through Feb. 2, extending a previous two-week pause announced earlier this month. 

The company has said they have had no cases aboard.

The latest cancellations impact the Jan. 21, 23, 26, 28, 30 and Feb. 2 departures. 

"Dream Cruises would like to reiterate that this cancellation is due to the government’s directive and NOT as a result of any COVID-19 related incidents on board the ship," the company said in a statement.

"We will continue to communicate with the authorities and monitor the situation closely; according to the current preventive measures implemented by the HKSAR government, we expect Genting Dream’s Super Seacation sailings to resume on Feb. 4," the company said.

