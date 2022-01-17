Amsterdam Expands Into River Cruise, Now Cruise Port Amsterdam

The Passenger Terminal Amsterdam is now Cruise Port Amsterdam and will serve both ocean and river ships as the Port of Amsterdam has transferred the responsibility of the river business.

According to a statement, the decision was made to operate more efficiently and customer-oriented for river cruises.

As Commercial Manager Cruise, Monic van der Heyden was responsible for river cruise at the Port of Amsterdam and will move to Cruise Port Amsterdam to maintain continuity for the river cruise companies.

“Amsterdam is a top destination in the Northern Europe sailing area for ocean and river cruise. By accommodating the handling of both river and ocean cruise in one dedicated company, opportunities arise for optimizing the service for our shipping companies and their passengers," said van der Heyden.

Dick de Graaff, Director Passenger Terminal Amsterdam/Cruise Port Amsterdam added: “The merger of the handling of ocean and river cruise is a logical step. We have the ability to make river cruise a core business. In addition to efficiency, this also offers opportunities at a strategic level. In the coming years we will focus on further development of sustainable cruise tourism in Amsterdam. Because river cruise docks across the city, the name Passenger Terminal Amsterdam no longer covers the business and therefore we have chosen to operate under our new name Cruise Port Amsterdam for the handling of ocean and river cruise.”

The name Passenger Terminal Amsterdam will not disappear, however, as the terminal is a multipurpose building and also functions as venue for corporate events. The event branch of the company will continue to operate under the current name Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.