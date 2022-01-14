SeaDream to Spend Over $10 Million on Big Refurbishment Project

SeaDream Yacht Club's SeaDream I will undergo a renovation this spring mirroring the SeaDream II modernization completed in January 2022.

“This project entails a total investment of more than $10 million and reflects SeaDream’s continued commitment to our guests’ comfort and optimal convenience,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club. “During these unprecedented times, as the travel industry navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, we have spared no expense in our mission to deliver an elevated guest experience. We believe the time is ripe to put our investment dollars toward the evolution of SeaDream yachting.”

Updates:

Complete renovation of all staterooms, starting from the bare steel, with the installation of all-new hardware and soft furnishings and streamlined storage areas that provide more comfortable, functional space.

State-of-the-art electrical upgrades in all staterooms, including USB/USBC charging ports, Wi-Fi, and sensor lighting—putting the world at guests’ fingertips.

New 55-inch LED TVs in all staterooms offering a wide selection of movies, TV channels, and infotainment system.

Burmese teakwood decking throughout all outside decks, mirroring a centuries-old yachting tradition of durability and luxury.

New Balinese Dream Beds, sun loungers, and stargazers handcrafted from premium mahogany, complete with Loro Piana Italian upholstery and cushions and bespoke Frette® Italian towels.

New TUUCI designer parasols and hammocks on all outside decks.

Thoughtful detailing in crystal, woven lines, silver ice buckets, embroidered silk pajamas, and GIOBAGNARA serving trays deliver elegant finishing touches.

Two new couples Jacuzzis on Deck 6 forward provide unobstructed 360-degree views. Two new outdoor rain showers are perfect for cooling off after sunbathing.

An upgraded marina platform, unique to SeaDream yachts, for guest enjoyment.

New Instagram wall invites guests to create and share their stories with friends and family while onboard.

“The expression ‘yachting’ is not only a statement about size, it describes a lifestyle. SeaDream is evolving along with today’s luxury traveler, continuing our focus on attention to detail and the all-important impeccable service that defines yachting,” added Brynestad.