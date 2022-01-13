Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise with Confidence Policy

Royal Caribbean International announced on Thursday it is extending its popular Cruise with Confidence program.

The program allows guests more flexibility in their cruise bookings, allowing them to cancel a reservation up to 48 hours before a cruise departs. Guests then get a 100 percent future cruise credit with Royal Caribbean.

The policy now covers cruises booked by March 31, 2022 that sail by Sept. 30, 2022, according to the company.

Guests can use their credits for any sailing that departs within a year of their original sail date, or by Dec. 31, 2022, whichever is longer.