American Queen Voyages Names Jethro Beck VP of Marine Ops

American Queen Voyages has announced Jethro Beck as vice president of marine operations, overseeing the company’s river fleet.

In this capacity, he is responsible for all American Queen Voyages River marine operations, including nautical, technical, compliance, safety and security.

“I have followed the growth of American Queen Voyages over the last decade and am eager to join this cruise line that has played such a role in the growth of river and small-ship cruising in North America,” said Beck. “I look forward to getting to know each of the vessels, respective crews and being a part of this company’s rich legacy.”

Jethro Beck joins American Queen Voyages with an extensive career as a marine operations leader. Most recently, he served as head of marine operations for ultra-luxury start-up The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Beck’s passenger operations career has spanned nearly two-decades, most of which were with Holland America Group as operations director and also serving Seabourn, Princess Cruise Lines and P & O Australia within the Carnival Corporation. He is a captain himself and has operated vessels for Holland America, Shell Oil and Global Marine Systems.

“I am delighted to welcome Jethro Beck to the marine operations team as American Queen Voyages embarks on our largest deployment in the company’s history and our 10th anniversary,” said David Kelly, executive vice president, American Queen Voyages. “His extensive experience commanding large vessel fleets as well as shipyard management will be an asset to the team as we continue to grow our footprint across North America.”

Born and raised in Scotland, Beck began his maritime career at 16 years of age, joining an LNG tanker out of Brunei as an engineering apprentice. He has earned multiple licenses including captain and will continue residing in Mississippi with his family.