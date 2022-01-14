American Cruise Lines Now Offers Domestic Air for All U.S. Cruises

American Cruise Lines has announced the addition of a new flat rate domestic airfare option for all its U.S. cruises.

According to a press release, the flat rate pricing includes domestic air service to each of the cruise line’s 19 major cruise hubs in 16 states.

American said that its small-ship fleet has doubled in size in the past five years and now includes explorations in 31 states from Alaska to Florida. The cruise line said that it continues to build new small ships in the U.S. and expand its offerings on land, air, and sea each year.

In addition to complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays available for all their U.S. river cruises, American has recently added over 50 new shore excursions, private cruise coaches which follow the riverboats, and land packages, including luxury options at Four Seasons hotels.

“Our new flat rate airfare is an added convenience when booking small ship cruises with us. As a company, we are always looking for new ways to personalize our guest services from booking to boarding and the new flat rate airfare will create a seamless experience for many of our guests,” said the Executive Vice President for American Cruise Lines, Carter Robertson,

Guests aboard American’s 100-190 passenger ships explore close-to-home along 100-percent U.S. itineraries. According to the press release, the new flat rate airfare option can be selected at the time of cruise booking and is not subject to future changes in fares.

American Cruise Lines’ new season begins in late February and continues through December 2022.